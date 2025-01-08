Kirkby Lonsdale meetings to focus on recovery after devastating fire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents, businesses and visitors are invited to another public meeting in Kirkby Lonsdale on Tuesday (January 14) for a further chance to ask questions, receive updates and discuss how the community can work together to recover from the devastating fire of December 8.

The meeting will be held in Lunesdale Hall, Bective Road, from 5.30pm to 6.30pm, with a focus on highways issues and working together on a recovery strategy.

Over 100 residential properties and 84 business properties were directly impacted in the fire, with one fatality and one person injured.

Council officers will now be working with the Community Recovery Partnership to develop a town recovery strategy, which will focus on economic, community and humanitarian/welfare.

The aftermath of the Kirkby Lonsdale fire. Picture from Penrith Fire Station.

The three key aims of Kirkby Lonsdale recovery are:

*To support the community to rebuild their lives and find their own personal paths to recovery. This includes supporting residents and businesses to access financial support, to move and settle into new homes and business premises and to provide ongoing emotional and wellbeing support.

*To facilitate community and business led recovery, creating a partnership between the Council, residents, businesses, the voluntary and community sector, local elected members, the local MP and key stakeholders.

*To work with the community and businesses to co-develop recovery plans for the two core elements of recovery – community and economy. The plans will identify the opportunities and actions for longer term regeneration, economic development, and community resilience.

A meeting for businesses arranged by Lizzi Collinge MP is being held at Kirkby Lonsdale Rugby Club on January 17 between 2pm and 4pm.

All businesses welcome.