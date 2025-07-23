A fundraising campaign to support a market town community devastated by a fatal fire has been shortlisted for a prestigious award – and the public get to choose the winner.

The Kirkby Lonsdale Fire Disaster Recovery Appeal was launched in December last year to support people directly affected by the town centre fire, in which one person sadly died and many homes and businesses were destroyed.

Cumbria Community Foundation, working in partnership with the Kirkby Lonsdale Business and Community Recovery Partnership, and Westmorland and Furness Council, got the appeal under way

Westmorland and Furness Council donated £50,000 and there was generous support from individuals, community groups, businesses and funders.

Community fundraising events included students and staff from Queen Elizabeth School holding a Wear Something Festive day, and local groups donated funds from events such as carol singing, drumming and sponsored runs.

An auction of original artwork, with paintings kindly donated by the artists, was also held.

Donations were received from businesses and funders including Cumbria Freemasons, Electricity North West, Francis Scott Trust, Frieda Scott Trust, the Hadfield Trust, WCF Fuels North West and United Utilities.

Thanks to the funds raised, the Foundation has to date awarded grants totalling £120,500 to 83 households and four community groups.

Now the partnership has been shortlisted for the Fundraising Feat of the Year Award in the Cumbria Life Awards 2025 – previously known as the Readers’ Choice Awards as the winners are chosen by public vote.

“What an honour for the Kirkby Lonsdale Fire Disaster Recovery Appeal Partnership to be shortlisted for this prestigious award,” said Dr Jenny Benson, Director of Programmes and Partnerships at Cumbria Community Foundation.

"It was a privilege to work together with the Kirkby Lonsdale Business and Community Partnership and Westmorland and Furness Council to support the community at such a challenging time.

“Thanks to the generosity of all the people who supported the appeal, we were able to both raise and distribute significant funds to help people who had been directly impacted by the devastating fire. Only by working together, were we able to ensure that the majority of initial hardship grants were received before Christmas.”

“We are delighted to have been shortlisted for this award and would love people to vote for us in recognition of this incredible team effort,” she said.

Angela Jones, of Westmorland and Furness Council and Chair of the Strategic Recovery Co-ordination Group, said: “The fire caused significant hardship and emotional distress to the whole Kirkby Lonsdale community and the town will continue to recover for some time to come.

“The response in the days and weeks after this tragedy was wonderful to see with so many people stepping up to fundraise and volunteer.

“We are honoured to be shortlisted for this award and would love to win as a way of recognising the efforts of all involved.”

Coun Paul Cassell, Chair of Kirkby Lonsdale Town Council and a member of the Kirkby Lonsdale Business and Community Recovery Partnership, added: “The members of the Recovery Partnership are honoured to be shortlisted for this award. During and after the fire, it was heart warming to see the support and generosity of our community and the wider community of Kirkby Lonsdale.

“Working together with the various community groups and local authorities helped the partnership to focus on the needs of those impacted by the fire. It is a privilege to be part of a partnership that worked tirelessly to provide assistance and to support so many affected by this tragic event.”

Whilst the Kirkby Lonsdale Fire Disaster Recovery Appeal is now closed, there is an opportunity to support the town’s Build Back Kirkby Lonsdale programme.

Led by the Kirkby Lonsdale Community Partnership, the appeal will raise vital funds to improve the town’s business and community offer, and promote individual and collective recovery through the development of shared community priorities.

To support the Build Back Kirkby Lonsdale Appeal, please contact Lyn Richardson by emailing [email protected]

You can vote for the Kirkby Lonsdale Fire Disaster Recovery Appeal in the Cumbria Life Awards 2025 at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CLAWARDS25