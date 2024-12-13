Kirkby Lonsdale fatal fire: tributes paid to man who died in blaze

Tributes have been paid to a man who died in a fire in Kirkby Lonsdale at the weekend.

Cumbria Police have now named the man who died in the blaze and said: “The man who died during the fire in Kirkby Lonsdale on Sunday morning (December 8), has been named as local man, Ben Taylor.

“Mr Taylor’s family have requested that their privacy be respected at this time.”

Ben Taylor’s family shop GR and RD Taylor general store and army supplies on Market Street, was one of the premises damaged by the fire, and has since had to be demolished.

An aerial shot of the fire damaged buildings in Kirkby Lonsdale. Picture by Penrith Fire Station.

Many tributes have been posted online to Mr Taylor, including from the town's business community.

Dales Traditional Butchers Ltd on Market Street said: "Ben was a cherished member of our community, and his loss is deeply felt by all who knew him. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family and friends."

Zero Pantry, of Main Street, posted: "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Taylor family and everyone else who has been affected in some way by this devastating event."

The Book and Jigsaw Lounges on Main Street posted their "heartfelt condolences to all the Taylor family".

Just N So on Main Street said: "We are so grateful for everything the emergency services have done and continue to do and amazed at our community response for those in need at this heartbreaking time. Sending our heartfelt condolences to the Taylor family."

Kirkby Lonsdale Rugby Union Club said: "Last weekend, our close-knit community in Kirkby Lonsdale suffered a tragic fire that claimed the life of Ben Taylor who was part of a family which has been an important supporter of Kirkby Lonsdale Rugby Club over a number of generations.

"We will be holding a minute's silence on Sunday to reflect the extremely sad loss of Ben Taylor."

Emergency services were called out to the fire on Main Street on Sunday at 5.45am.

Residents from nearby homes were evacuated after the emergency services were alerted to the blaze in apartments opposite the Red Dragon pub.

Mr Taylor was recovered from the property where the fire started and declared dead at the scene.

Another man suffered minor injuries and was checked in hospital for potential smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is unknown at present.

The details of Ben’s funeral have been released by JJ Martin Funeral Directors who said: “Ben Taylor passed away tragically at his home on Market Street, Kirkby Lonsdale, on December 8 2024, aged 45 years.

“Beloved son of Roger and Judith, treasured brother and brother-in-law to Sharron and Andrew, a dear uncle to Ruby and James.

“He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.

“A service to celebrate his life will take place at Beetham Hall Crematorium on Monday December 30 2024, at 12.30pm.

“Family flowers only but donations if desired will go into a fund to commemorate Ben’s memory and can be left at the funeral service.

“Or sent to Edward Waller, JJ Martin Funeral Directors, 4 Harling Bank, Kirkby Lonsdale, Carnforth, Lancs, LA6 2DJ tel: 01524272431.

“The family would like to thank Kirkby Lonsdale community for all their support and kindness during this sad time.”