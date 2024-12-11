Kirkby Lonsdale comes together to raise thousands of pounds after man dies and residents lose their homes in blaze

A devastated community has come together to raise thousands of pounds after a man died and residents lost their homes in a fire in Kirkby Lonsdale.

Online fundraising pages have been set up to help people affected after the fire broke out in flats on Main Street on Sunday morning.

One of the fundraisers has been set up to help a player from Kirkby Lonsdale Rugby Union Club, who is originally from New Zealand, and who lost his home and all his belongings in the fire.

A statement from Kirkby Lonsdale Rugby Union Club said the fire has "shaken the whole community and surrounding areas" and "we will continue to stand together as the amazing community we are."

The fundraising page says: “Jakob is far from home and having lost every possession he had, he now needs our community to support him.

“Even a few pounds can help him start to rebuild his life, and show that in Kirkby Lonsdale and in the wider rugby community no one stands alone.

“Thank you for bringing some hope and comfort to a grieving community.”

You can donate to the fundraiser at https://www.gofundme.com/f/jakob-needs-your-help-please

At the time of going to press over £13,000 has been raised.

A further fundraising page has been set up to help former Kirkby Lonsdale Rugby Club players Sam Kyle-Clay and Josh Ree.

It said: "Sam and Josh both play rugby for Darlington Mowden Park RFC.

"After returning from playing Plymouth on Saturday both lads returned home in the early hours of Sunday morning.

"Sam and his partner were woken up by the police breaking into his flat asking everyone to immediately evacuate the building.

"A fire had started in their neighbour's flat next door and unfortunately spread to the flats where Sam and Josh live.

"Within hours the whole building was up in flames and everything inside unsalvageable.

"It's with great sadness we understand that Sam and Josh's neighbour lost his life in the fire. Thankfully both Sam and Josh were out of harm's way and have come away from the fire healthy.

"It has been a very difficult month especially for Sam having lost his father Adrian in November.

"On Thursday December 5 (two days before the fire) was Adrian's funeral, where we celebrated his amazing life.

"Sam has been so strong dealing with the loss of his father and as a rugby club we are very proud of how he has dealt with it and continued to play rugby since he lost his dad.

"To lose your home in the same month is an absolute travesty.

"Sam and Josh have both said that any funds raised will be shared between everyone involved in the Kirkby Lonsdale street fire, residents who lost their homes, and family members who have lost loved ones."

You can donate to the fundraiser at https://www.gofundme.com/f/kirkby-lonsdale-street-fire

The Kirkby Lonsdale Fire Disaster Impact Support Fund has been set up by Nicola Brown who said on the GoFundme page: “Kirkby Lonsdale, Sunday December 8, we suffered a devastating fire in the old market hall, impacting the main street and ancient heart of our beautiful town.

“As a consequence the impact has been vast and as a town have come together with great support. Offers from far and wide from people wanting to help.

“This fundraising page has been created to provide urgent and longer term financial support for affected businesses (some who don’t have insurance), personal support for displaced and affected residents and home owners.

“Thank you in advance for your contribution to this cause that will be hugely appreciated by all who are struggling with the impact of the fire.”

Countless businesses and residents in Kirkby Lonsdale have offered free accommodation, food, clothing and bedding for those affected by the fire.

Kirkby Lonsdale Community Cupboard CIO are holding a community information hub at St Mary's Church from 9am to 5pm until Friday (will assess the situation for next week), as well as a manned phone line 9am to 5pm, 015242 36404.

This will be to answer enquiries and pull together offers of help.

Kirkby Lonsdale Hockey Club said on their Facebook page: “We are terribly saddened by the events in our wonderful town. Our thoughts and sympathy go to all the families, homes and livelihoods affected by the fire.

“We have lots of keen volunteers in our teams to help out with any moving/cleaning/brew making needed!”

Jingling Bells fish and chip shop is offering free light bite meals to everyone affected plus emergency services.

The Bentham Hub said on their Facebook page: “The Bentham Hub wants to send heartfelt thoughts and prayers to those affected by the fire in Kirkby Lonsdale.

“Anyone who needs anything, clothes, bedding, household, please contact The Hub and we will do what we can. If there is anything just shout.”

Chair of Kirkby Lonsdale town council Paul Cassell said: "A devastating fire broke out on December 8 in the Old Market Hall adjacent to the vacated Barclays Bank building, GR and RD Taylor's Camping and Army Surplus shop and Botanica Italian restaurant in the centre of Kirkby Lonsdale.

"The fire also spread to the flats above the premises.

“Emergency services were on hand quickly, the fire brigade sending several units to deal with the situation and the police cordoned off the streets surrounding the area and cleared all residents and holidaymakers from the area.

“Sadly, one local man lost his life in the fire, our thoughts go out to the man's family and friends.

“The emergency services contacted the Lunesdale Hall and the local churches for assistance in dealing with the emergency and the community responded very quickly with help in dealing with people who'd been evacuated from the immediate area, providing them with food, drink, and comfort at this terrible time, as well as the same to the emergency services personnel throughout the long day and into the night.

“The Kirkby Lonsdale Town Council thanks all those who have helped today and is grateful for the assistance given by the whole community at this tremendously difficult time for the Town.

“The area is still cordoned off whilst the fire brigade continue to bring the fire under control.

"At this stage, the cause of the fire has not been determined and it is now under normal investigation.”

Donations at the upcoming carol service at Tunstall Village Hall on December 12 at 7pm will help to support those in need following the fire.