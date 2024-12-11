Kirkby Lonsdale comes together to raise thousands of pounds after man dies and residents lose their homes in blaze
Online fundraising pages have been set up to help people affected after the fire broke out in flats on Main Street on Sunday morning.
One of the fundraisers has been set up to help a player from Kirkby Lonsdale Rugby Union Club, who is originally from New Zealand, and who lost his home and all his belongings in the fire.
A statement from Kirkby Lonsdale Rugby Union Club said the fire has "shaken the whole community and surrounding areas" and "we will continue to stand together as the amazing community we are."
The fundraising page says: “Jakob is far from home and having lost every possession he had, he now needs our community to support him.
“Even a few pounds can help him start to rebuild his life, and show that in Kirkby Lonsdale and in the wider rugby community no one stands alone.
“Thank you for bringing some hope and comfort to a grieving community.”
You can donate to the fundraiser at https://www.gofundme.com/f/jakob-needs-your-help-please
At the time of going to press over £13,000 has been raised.
A further fundraising page has been set up to help former Kirkby Lonsdale Rugby Club players Sam Kyle-Clay and Josh Ree.
It said: "Sam and Josh both play rugby for Darlington Mowden Park RFC.
"After returning from playing Plymouth on Saturday both lads returned home in the early hours of Sunday morning.
"Sam and his partner were woken up by the police breaking into his flat asking everyone to immediately evacuate the building.
"A fire had started in their neighbour's flat next door and unfortunately spread to the flats where Sam and Josh live.
"Within hours the whole building was up in flames and everything inside unsalvageable.
"It's with great sadness we understand that Sam and Josh's neighbour lost his life in the fire. Thankfully both Sam and Josh were out of harm's way and have come away from the fire healthy.
"It has been a very difficult month especially for Sam having lost his father Adrian in November.
"On Thursday December 5 (two days before the fire) was Adrian's funeral, where we celebrated his amazing life.
"Sam has been so strong dealing with the loss of his father and as a rugby club we are very proud of how he has dealt with it and continued to play rugby since he lost his dad.
"To lose your home in the same month is an absolute travesty.
"Sam and Josh have both said that any funds raised will be shared between everyone involved in the Kirkby Lonsdale street fire, residents who lost their homes, and family members who have lost loved ones."
You can donate to the fundraiser at https://www.gofundme.com/f/kirkby-lonsdale-street-fire
At the time of going to press over £13,000 has been raised.
The Kirkby Lonsdale Fire Disaster Impact Support Fund has been set up by Nicola Brown who said on the GoFundme page: “Kirkby Lonsdale, Sunday December 8, we suffered a devastating fire in the old market hall, impacting the main street and ancient heart of our beautiful town.
“As a consequence the impact has been vast and as a town have come together with great support. Offers from far and wide from people wanting to help.
“This fundraising page has been created to provide urgent and longer term financial support for affected businesses (some who don’t have insurance), personal support for displaced and affected residents and home owners.
“Thank you in advance for your contribution to this cause that will be hugely appreciated by all who are struggling with the impact of the fire.”
Countless businesses and residents in Kirkby Lonsdale have offered free accommodation, food, clothing and bedding for those affected by the fire.
