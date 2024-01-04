Kirkby Lonsdale business wins high accolade
As a B Corp in the sustainability industry, NuGreen are counted among businesses that are leading a global movement for an inclusive, equitable, and regenerative economy.
NuGreen have joined the fast-growing community of B Corporations in the UK and worldwide, as well as becoming the fourth organisation in Cumbria to be a Certified B Corporation.
Certified B Corporations, or B Corps, are companies verified by B Lab to meet high standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability.
NuGreen received points for female ownership and leadership, as well as their contribution to their employees’ financial, physical, professional, and social well-being.
Some of the work, which has contributed to NuGreen’s B Corp Certification, is their Innovate UK funded Knowledge Transfer Partnership (KTP) with Leeds Beckett University.
The project entails diverting healthcare waste from incineration, through converting it into a low carbon construction material instead.
The process involves using a sterilisation machine to treat the waste and convert it into a reusable material called floc.
The floc will then be used as a replacement for sand in concrete.
Clare Atkinson, founder of NuGreen said: “I am very excited with all the progress we have made as a team since we started in early 2022.
“Becoming a B Corp organisation is so important to us as their values fully align with ours and the three pillars – reduce costs, reduce carbon, and increase the value of reclaimed materials.
"Bringing the innovation of our KTP project to Cumbria means so much to us, as we can benefit our local community and help Cumbria achieve Net Zero.”
NuGreen’s project manager, Rufus Henderson, said: “Over the moon to now be a Certified B Corporation!
"It means a lot to us for the work we are doing at NuGreen Ltd to meet the standards of B Lab UK and B Lab.
"As a B Corp, we’re part of a global community of businesses that meet high standards of social and environmental impact.
"We are excited to be part of the B Corp movement - accelerating a global culture shift to redefine success in business and build a more inclusive and sustainable economy.”