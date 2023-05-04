Sunday May 7

10.30am: St John’s Ellel, Coronation Commemorative Service, Galgate Village Green for a commemorative service followed by a barbecue.

11am: Trimpell Sports and Social Club, Morecambe. Coronation Half Marathon & 5K. Find out more.

12-7pm: Carnforth's Coronation Big Lunch. An opportunity for the Carnforth community to come together to share friendship, food and fun. There will be three 'sittings' for lunch: 12-2pm, 2.30-4.30pm, 5-7pm). Tables are limited, so booking is recommended. Find out more.

12-7pm: Lancaster Brewery. King`s Coronation Garden Party with live music, bouncy castle, kids’ activities, games and delicious food.

12-10pm: Dalton Square, Lancaster. The day will see Dalton Square come alive with fairground rides, a brass band, performances from live local acts, aerial gymnastics displays, face painting, balloon modelling and more. Find out more.

1pm: Morecambe Promenade. Morecambe Town Council will host a Coronation Carnival on Sunday May 7 when tables will line the prom from The Battery to Morecambe Town Hall to mark the royal occasion. Find out more.

3pm and 4pm: 2023 Cream Teas and Choral Evensong at Christ Church, Lancaster. Everyone is welcome to join a special service of Choral Evensong to mark the coronation. Cream teas served from 3pm and the service begins at 4pm.

5pm: Slyne-with-Hest Memorial Hall. Pie and peas, party games plus music and dancing. Tickets can be bought at slynewithhest.org.

Monday May 8

10.30am: Parish Litter Pick, followed by BBQ at Christ Church Lancaster. Everyone is welcome to help out with a community litter pick – bags and grabbers provided, please bring gloves if you can. Meeting at church at 10.30am and return to church for a BBQ in the garden from 12pm onwards with donations for church funds. Christ Church is on Wyresdale Road, LA1 3EA. Any queries, please contact the Vicar Rev Carol Backhouse on 01524 942105.

11.30-2pm, 3-5.30pm: Coronation Afternoon Tea Party at Torrisholme Church Hall. Indoor street party style event to celebrate the coronation with traditional afternoon tea, a light hearted royal quiz for everyone to take part in and an amazing live performance by a local young singer. Tickets cost £15 adults/£12 under 16s, and can be booked by emailing [email protected] Find out more.

12-4pm: Warton school field. Traditional village fete type celebration with beer tent (beer from village microbrewery), live music, coronation-related competitions, games such as splat the rat and crockery smash-up, pizza van, byo picnic. Find out more.

Street closures have been approved for the following coronation street parties

Carnforth Big Lunch

Coronation Street Party in Dalton Square

Main Street, Wray

