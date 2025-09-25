King Arthur comedy coming to Lancaster venue

Le Navet Bete are returning to The Dukes Lancaster with their laugh-out-loud legendary comedy, King Arthur.

The show begins with Camelot in trouble, as King Arthur knows that if he doesn’t turn things around, this civilisation will be forgotten, and be known as nothing more than a rather dull time in British history.

But when three hapless squires approach him about changing that legacy, a legend is born!

Teaming up with one of UK theatre’s best comedy writers and directors and Olivier Award nominee John Nicholson, the award-winning funny men are back with a brand-new comedy for the whole family, this hilarious retelling of the Arthurian legends promises to have audiences crying with laughter and becoming part of the legend themselves!

Le Navet Bete have been wowing audiences globally since their formation in 2007.

The company first met each other whilst studying on the Theatre and Performance course at the University of Plymouth in 2003, and since then have produced to huge critical acclaim and success, recently breaking venue Box Office records for their co-production of Cinderella, with the Exeter Northcott Theatre.

Al Dunn, co-founder of Le Navet Bete said: “We can’t wait to share the story of King Arthur to audiences across the UK this year in true ridiculously outrageous Le Navet Bete style, placing physical theatre, fooling and slapstick at the heart of every show!”

King Arthur is suitable for ages 8+ and their families.

Tickets start at £22, and can be booked via the Box Office on 01524 598500 or via https://dukeslancaster.org/

For further tour dates, go to https://www.lenavetbete.com/tour-dates