Kind Morecambe café owner launches heart warming project to help the homeless

A Morecambe café owner hopes other businesses in the town will follow her lead in her plan to help the homeless this winter.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Magdalena Szczerba, who runs The Bay Double Bubble café with her husband Chris, is encouraging her customers to remember people less fortunate than themselves when they enjoy drinks or food there.

She hopes they will ‘pay it forward’, a scheme whereby customers can make a pre-payment for a drink, crepe or waffle for a homeless person.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Food or drink payments will be promoted on a board in the café so anyone homeless can see what’s on offer.

Magdalena and Chris Szczerba of The Bay Double Bubble café.

“Running a café we see a lot of homeless people wandering around and I’ve met a few who’ve asked for food or some change, so I wanted to do something to help,” said Magdalena.

“I think it would be a nice gesture to offer a pre-paid coffee or meal to a homeless person.”

She hopes to launch the scheme in her Marine Road café at the beginning of December and is calling on other cafes and shops to offer something similar.

Dean, a homeless man who Magdalena has helped.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In Poland, it’s quite common for people to try and help others,” said Magdalena who first settled in Morecambe nine years ago and is bringing up two children in the town.

“We love it here, it’s a lovely place.”