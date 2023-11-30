News you can trust since 1837
Kind Morecambe café owner launches heart warming project to help the homeless

A Morecambe café owner hopes other businesses in the town will follow her lead in her plan to help the homeless this winter.
By Louise Bryning
Published 30th Nov 2023, 10:09 GMT
Updated 30th Nov 2023, 10:10 GMT
Magdalena Szczerba, who runs The Bay Double Bubble café with her husband Chris, is encouraging her customers to remember people less fortunate than themselves when they enjoy drinks or food there.

She hopes they will ‘pay it forward’, a scheme whereby customers can make a pre-payment for a drink, crepe or waffle for a homeless person.

Food or drink payments will be promoted on a board in the café so anyone homeless can see what’s on offer.

Magdalena and Chris Szczerba of The Bay Double Bubble café.Magdalena and Chris Szczerba of The Bay Double Bubble café.
Magdalena and Chris Szczerba of The Bay Double Bubble café.

“Running a café we see a lot of homeless people wandering around and I’ve met a few who’ve asked for food or some change, so I wanted to do something to help,” said Magdalena.

“I think it would be a nice gesture to offer a pre-paid coffee or meal to a homeless person.”

She hopes to launch the scheme in her Marine Road café at the beginning of December and is calling on other cafes and shops to offer something similar.

Dean, a homeless man who Magdalena has helped.Dean, a homeless man who Magdalena has helped.
Dean, a homeless man who Magdalena has helped.
“In Poland, it’s quite common for people to try and help others,” said Magdalena who first settled in Morecambe nine years ago and is bringing up two children in the town.

“We love it here, it’s a lovely place.”

Magdalena plans to promote the scheme on social media and within the café as well. Any other businesses interested in operating a similar scheme can contact her on 077197 22758.

