Kind-hearted staff at Lancaster home step in to help after carer is diagnosed with incurable brain tumour
Laurel Bank’s head of maintenance, Kerry O’Hara, spotted a fundraising page for Louise Chambers, who was recently diagnosed with a brain tumour and told there was no cure.
Louise, who is only 44 years-old, quickly started to lose feeling in the left hand side of her body following her diagnosis and is now unable to walk.
She set up a GoFundMe page to try to raise the money she needed to buy an electric wheelchair – and that’s when the Westbourne Road home came to the rescue.
Kerry asked the general manager at the home if they could help. Happily, the home had an electric wheelchair left to them by a former resident so they were only too happy to gift it to Louise, who is over the moon to be able to regain some of her independence.
Louise, from neighbouring Preston, used to be a carer for a young boy but sadly her diagnosis has meant that she is no longer able to work.
Laurel Bank general manager, Lyndsay Scott, said: “When we heard about Lou, we just had to intervene. We are all delighted to be able to gift the chair to such a lovely lady who has dedicated her life to helping and supporting others. It really does gladden all our hearts to know we are making her life that bit better.”
Louise said she cannot thank the wonderful team at Laurel Bank enough. “I was told the NHS waiting list for an electric wheelchair was over three years which I simply don’t have, so I am over the moon to be able to get out and about in my electric chair,” she said.
"I am so grateful to Laurel Bank, they have been so supportive and so incredibly generous. This gift means the world to me.”
Laurel Bank Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, and says it is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Laurel Bank provides residential care, nursing care and respite care.