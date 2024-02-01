Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Laurel Bank’s head of maintenance, Kerry O’Hara, spotted a fundraising page for Louise Chambers, who was recently diagnosed with a brain tumour and told there was no cure.

Louise, who is only 44 years-old, quickly started to lose feeling in the left hand side of her body following her diagnosis and is now unable to walk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She set up a GoFundMe page to try to raise the money she needed to buy an electric wheelchair – and that’s when the Westbourne Road home came to the rescue.

Louise Chambers with her new electric wheelchair.

Kerry asked the general manager at the home if they could help. Happily, the home had an electric wheelchair left to them by a former resident so they were only too happy to gift it to Louise, who is over the moon to be able to regain some of her independence.

Louise, from neighbouring Preston, used to be a carer for a young boy but sadly her diagnosis has meant that she is no longer able to work.

Laurel Bank general manager, Lyndsay Scott, said: “When we heard about Lou, we just had to intervene. We are all delighted to be able to gift the chair to such a lovely lady who has dedicated her life to helping and supporting others. It really does gladden all our hearts to know we are making her life that bit better.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Louise said she cannot thank the wonderful team at Laurel Bank enough. “I was told the NHS waiting list for an electric wheelchair was over three years which I simply don’t have, so I am over the moon to be able to get out and about in my electric chair,” she said.

"I am so grateful to Laurel Bank, they have been so supportive and so incredibly generous. This gift means the world to me.”