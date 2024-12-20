Kind hearted customers and staff at Morecambe Buzz Bingo make Christmas extra special for homeless animals
Kind hearted customers and staff made sure that every dog, cat, guinea pig, goat and rabbit received a special festive gift.
They also presented £550 to Steph Weber, the education and fundraising officer at Animal Care, which is based in Blea Tarn Road at Scotforth.
The Buzz Bingo staff were also delighted to meet Trevor, the three-legged lurcher, who is still looking for a forever home after seven years, before touring around the sanctuary.
“Buzz Bingo's staff and customers have blown us away with their generosity,” said Steph.
“With their help we can really give our animals a Christmas they deserve. We want to say a massive thank you to all at Buzz Bingo.
"Their kindness is incredible. I have actually never seen anything like it here before!”