Kids can dress in Taylor Swift Eras-themed clothing for karaoke at Lancaster Priory

Fans of Taylor Swift are invited to a karaoke event with a difference at Lancaster Priory in February.

The historic church will resound to the superstar’s greatest hits during the Prioryoke, a Taylor Swift sing-a-long on February 8.

And even the church organs will get involved with the Priory’s musical director and self-styled Girly Organist, Rebekah Okpoti at the keyboard, accompanied by a live band featuring Emma Williams,

Leroy Lupton, Ben McCabe and Rick Middleton.

The sing-a-long, which is part of a series of family events at the Priory, takes place on February 8 at 7.30pm.

Those attending are invited to dress reflecting an Eras theme if they wish.

Tickets for the Prioryoke can be booked separately or as a discount deal with tickets for the return of the popular Leeds Conservatoire Contemporary Pop Choir on March 21 at 7pm.

This successful group has a signature high energy style of delivery which has the audience singing and dancing along.

Girly Organist, Rebekah Okpoti will lead the Prioryoke this February. Photo by Gary Cook.

Local high school choirs will be attending the concert and the audience are invited to participate too.

Under 18s attending either or both events must be accompanied by an adult - parent, carer or group leader at all times.

Earlybird and ‘book for both’ tickets are priced £8; in advance tickets cost £10 and limited tickets on the door are priced £15. Group tickets are £8 for eight people with the ninth free.

To book, visit https://lancasterpriory.org/whats-on/concerts/

Wheelchair spaces are £10 plus one personal assistant seat included free of charge.

Please contact [email protected] for availability.