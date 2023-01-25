Kendal Calling 2023 line-up revealed with Kasabian, Royal Blood, Blossoms, Nile Rodgers and CHIC headlining
Kasabian, Royal Blood, Blossoms and Nile Rodgers and CHIC are heading to the beautiful Lake District this July for Kendal Calling 2023.
They’re joined at Kendal Calling 2023 by 2015 headliners, Kaiser Chiefs alongside Rick Astley, The Lathums and dance legend Annie Mac.
Example is also returning to Lowther this Summer, as is one of the favourites Frank Turner.Over 15,000 people have signed up for pre-sale already, that’s more than tickets left available!
Don’t worry – there is still chance to register. · Pre-sale: Friday January 27 10am· General Sale: Saturday January 28 10am (subject to availability)Further down the bill, Kendal Calling is buzzing to welcome one of the biggest podcasts in the country, JaackMaate’s Happy Hour.
Plus Hollywood legend Kiefer Sutherland is joining everyone in the fields this year!After missing out on 2022, Mike Skinner is back headlining GLOW’s late night takeover alongside house legend Paul Woolford and KC favourites DJ Yoda and Jaguar Skills.
Confidence Man will be bringing Aussie party vibes to the Main Stage while we’ll all be having a Sunday sing along to Torn with Natalie Imbruglia.Calling Out will see headline sets from Beabadoobee and the master of the Summer bangers, Circa Waves, plus some of the freshest new acts around including Rachel Chinouriri and Will Joseph Cook.
There is so much to unpack in what is the most stacked line up to date!
Get your alarms set for Friday and Saturday this week!
Sign up for presale tickets by visiting https://www.kendalcalling.co.uk/presale