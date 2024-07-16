Keep tabs on air quality in Lancaster district with new sensors thanks to £200k DEFRA grant

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new tool to enable residents to check the quality of the air in the Lancaster district has been launched.

Air quality is continually monitored daily by Lancaster City Council.

And, thanks to 13 new sensors across the district, residents will now be able to keep tabs on it too via the EarthSense Portal.

It shows residents where air pollution peaks are occurring, enabling them to avoid more polluted areas such as when socialising, exercising outdoors or commuting by bicycle.

Morning rush hour traffic in Lancaster travelling across Skerton Bridge.

The city council has taken steps to improve the city’s air quality such as enhancing the EV charging infrastructure to facilitate the transition to electric vehicles; Improving cycling and

pedestrian infrastructure to get more people walking and cycling; and electrifying the council’s fleet and publicly available electric car club.

Over the past few years, there has been an improvement in levels of nitrogen dioxide, which is mainly emitted from traffic and can harm health.

A common air pollutant PM2.5, which consists of very small particles found in dust and smoke, has also dipped, although it often rises in the winter months due to domestic burning of fires and wood burners.

The new sensors are thanks to a £198,794 Air Quality Grant from DEFRA to help tackle air pollution.

Through the Air Quality Strategy and Annual Reporting, Lancaster City Council continually assesses where improvements can be made and later this year it will release a new Air

Quality Action Plan following public consultation.

Residents interested in being involved in a focus group can email [email protected].

The link to the Earth Sense portal is at https://portal.earthsense.co.uk/LancasterCCPublic/