Keep tabs on air quality in Lancaster district with new sensors thanks to £200k DEFRA grant

By Michelle Blade
Published 16th Jul 2024, 15:56 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A new tool to enable residents to check the quality of the air in the Lancaster district has been launched.

Air quality is continually monitored daily by Lancaster City Council.

And, thanks to 13 new sensors across the district, residents will now be able to keep tabs on it too via the EarthSense Portal.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It shows residents where air pollution peaks are occurring, enabling them to avoid more polluted areas such as when socialising, exercising outdoors or commuting by bicycle.

Morning rush hour traffic in Lancaster travelling across Skerton Bridge.Morning rush hour traffic in Lancaster travelling across Skerton Bridge.
Morning rush hour traffic in Lancaster travelling across Skerton Bridge.

The city council has taken steps to improve the city’s air quality such as enhancing the EV charging infrastructure to facilitate the transition to electric vehicles; Improving cycling and

pedestrian infrastructure to get more people walking and cycling; and electrifying the council’s fleet and publicly available electric car club.

Over the past few years, there has been an improvement in levels of nitrogen dioxide, which is mainly emitted from traffic and can harm health.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A common air pollutant PM2.5, which consists of very small particles found in dust and smoke, has also dipped, although it often rises in the winter months due to domestic burning of fires and wood burners.

The new sensors are thanks to a £198,794 Air Quality Grant from DEFRA to help tackle air pollution.

Through the Air Quality Strategy and Annual Reporting, Lancaster City Council continually assesses where improvements can be made and later this year it will release a new Air

Quality Action Plan following public consultation.

Residents interested in being involved in a focus group can email [email protected].

The link to the Earth Sense portal is at https://portal.earthsense.co.uk/LancasterCCPublic/

Related topics:Lancaster City CouncilLancasterDEFRAResidents
News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice