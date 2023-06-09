'Keen' driver had car seized after giving way to police at Lancaster junction

News you can trust since 1837
A vehicle keen to let a police car out of a junction in Lancaster was not insured.
By Michelle Blade
Published 9th Jun 2023, 11:51 BST- 1 min read

The Vauxhall Astra was stopped by police near Lancaster University after letting the police car out of a junction and checks revealed it wasn’t insured.

Police said the driver confirmed the vehicle hadn’t been insured since he bought it.

Lancs Road Police @LancsRoad Police tweeted: “This Vauxhall Astra was very keen to let #HO51 out of a junction on Main Road, Lancaster.

This Vauxhall Astra was very keen to let #HO51 out of a junction on Main Road, Lancaster. Picture by Lancs Road Police.This Vauxhall Astra was very keen to let #HO51 out of a junction on Main Road, Lancaster. Picture by Lancs Road Police.
“It was stopped outside the university & checks revealed it was not insured.

“The driver confirmed the vehicle hasn’t been insured since he bought it.”