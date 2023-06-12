John McCartney, 60, and 70-year-old Tony Townsend died when a fire broke out at Gordon Working Men’s Club in Morecambe on the afternoon of October 9 in 2019.

This morning (June 12) a jury was sworn in on the first day of the inquest which is being held at County Hall in Preston.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among those who can ask questions and make submissions at the inquest are Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, Heather and Callum Goffin, Lancaster City Council and building owner Gillnell Ltd.

Emergency services at the scene of a fire at the Gordon Working Mens Club in Morecambe. Picture by Thomas Beresford.

In January this year the pub’s manager Heather Goffin was jailed for a range of fire safety breaches at the club, while her son Callum Goffin, who was the company’s sole director, was handed a suspended sentence.