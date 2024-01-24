Jury finds Morecambe man, 20, guilty of child sex offences
A Morecambe man has been convicted of multiple child sex offences against two underage girls in Barrow.
Cavan Bryan was found guilty on all six counts by a jury following a week long trial at Preston Crown Court.
The 20-year-old, formerly of Barrow but now of Arnside Crescent, Morecambe, was convicted of three counts of sexual activity with a child, two counts of causing or inciting a child to
engage in sexual activity and one count of making an offer to supply cocaine to another.
He also pleaded guilty to supplying a controlled Class A drug (cocaine) to another at an earlier hearing.
Bryan was released on bail.
He will be sentenced on April 16 at Preston Crown Court.