Cavan Bryan was found guilty on all six counts by a jury following a week long trial at Preston Crown Court.

The 20-year-old, formerly of Barrow but now of Arnside Crescent, Morecambe, was convicted of three counts of sexual activity with a child, two counts of causing or inciting a child to

engage in sexual activity and one count of making an offer to supply cocaine to another.

He also pleaded guilty to supplying a controlled Class A drug (cocaine) to another at an earlier hearing.

Bryan was released on bail.