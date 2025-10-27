Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat star Lee Mead brings West End magic to Lancaster

By Debbie Butler
Published 27th Oct 2025, 12:08 GMT
Updated 27th Oct 2025, 12:09 GMT
TV actor and singer Lee Mead took the lead in a sellout show at the Lancaster Grand on Sunday.

The Phantoms production celebrated the most beloved musicals of all time.

Joined by former Phantoms direct from the West End production of The Phantom of the Opera, Lee took the audience on a magical journey through iconic shows such as Les Misérables, Miss Saigon, West Side Story, Jesus Christ Superstar, Joseph and of course, The Phantom of the Opera.

Lee is best known for winning the title role in the 2007 West End revival of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat through the BBC casting show, Any Dream Will Do.

Lee Mead is best known for winning the title role in the 2007 West End revival of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

The show featured former Phantoms direct from the West End production of The Phantom of the Opera.

The show featured former Phantoms direct from the West End production of The Phantom of the Opera.

The performance celebrated the most beloved musicals of all time.

The performance celebrated the most beloved musicals of all time.

The Phantoms show at The Grand in Lancaster.

The Phantoms show at The Grand in Lancaster.

