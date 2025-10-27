The Phantoms production celebrated the most beloved musicals of all time.

Joined by former Phantoms direct from the West End production of The Phantom of the Opera, Lee took the audience on a magical journey through iconic shows such as Les Misérables, Miss Saigon, West Side Story, Jesus Christ Superstar, Joseph and of course, The Phantom of the Opera.

Lee is best known for winning the title role in the 2007 West End revival of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat through the BBC casting show, Any Dream Will Do.

