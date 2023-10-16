Join Team Reece for a spooktacular Halloween trail in village near Heysham
The outdoor Spooktacular Trail includes a haunted house, dragon’s lair, Jack O'Lanterns patch, the witches coven, a ghostly graveyard and much more.
The event is at Overton Memorial Hall, Overton, LA3 3HB on Saturday, October 28 from 5pm.
Entrance is a minimum donation of £3 tickets available via link https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/team-reece-childrens-brain-tumour-cancer/t-noympxq
*Please note this event is mainly outdoors covering grassed areas and appropriate footwear is recommended.*Dogs are allowed but must be leashed at all times.
Reece Holt from Overton set up charity Team Reece to help other children and families affected by childhood cancer.