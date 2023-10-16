News you can trust since 1837
Join Team Reece for a spooktacular Halloween trail in village near Heysham

Team Reece have organised an outdoor adventure through the unworldly but, beware of the dragon, witches and ghouls, haunted house and giant spiders, you're in for a fright if you're brave enough to walk the trail on All Hallows' Night.
By Michelle Blade
Published 16th Oct 2023, 16:00 BST- 1 min read
Join Team Reece for a Halloween Spooktacular Trail on October 28.Join Team Reece for a Halloween Spooktacular Trail on October 28.
The outdoor Spooktacular Trail includes a haunted house, dragon’s lair, Jack O'Lanterns patch, the witches coven, a ghostly graveyard and much more.

The event is at Overton Memorial Hall, Overton, LA3 3HB on Saturday, October 28 from 5pm.

Entrance is a minimum donation of £3 tickets available via link https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/team-reece-childrens-brain-tumour-cancer/t-noympxq

*Please note this event is mainly outdoors covering grassed areas and appropriate footwear is recommended.*Dogs are allowed but must be leashed at all times.

Reece Holt from Overton set up charity Team Reece to help other children and families affected by childhood cancer.

