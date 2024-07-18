Join Alice as she navigates through a topsy-turvy wonderland in Lancaster’s Williamson Park

The Mad Hatters tea party in Alice in Wonderland. Picture by Gabi Dawkins.

The Dukes award-winning outdoor walkabout theatre show returns to Lancaster’s Williamson Park as they present their annual award winning production Alice in Wonderland.

The cast and creatives behind this year’s park show have been creating some eye-catching promotional shots for the show.

Shot at the Wild Boar in Windermere, the Dukes team recreated the Mad Hatter’s Tea Party filled with colour, chaos and creativity, as well as featuring the Queen of Hearts and her

guards shot in the Williamson Park memorial!

Featuring the detailed costumes and the amazing scenery, the actors have fully submerged themselves to bring the show to life through the images created.

Set against the stunning backdrop of Williamson Park, this summer spectacle invites audiences of all ages to immerse themselves in the fantastical world of Lewis Carroll’s

timeless classic.

Prepare to be swept away on a kaleidoscopic journey where every twist and turn leads to a new adventure, and where the only limit is your imagination.

Join Alice as she navigates through a topsy-turvy wonderland filled with curious characters, nonsensical riddles, and enchanting landscapes.

From the mischievous Cheshire Cat to the tyrannical Queen of Hearts, every moment is a delightful dance with the extraordinary.

Alice in Wonderland promises to be a mad-cap family adventure that will leave you spellbound from start to finish.

So, don’t be late for this very important date! Secure your tickets now and prepare to embark on the theatrical event of the season.

The Queen of Hearts and her guards in Alice in Wonderland.

Alice in Wonderland runs on Tuesdays - Sundays from July 19 - August 25 at 7.15pm.

For tickets visit https://dukeslancaster.org/whats-on/theatre/alice-in-wonderland or call the box office tel: 01524 598500.