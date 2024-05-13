Jobs boost for Morecambe holiday parks after £135k investment
Between them, the parks welcomed over 54,000 holidaymakers last year, marking one of their busiest years on record.
Prompted by strong bookings for 2024, the company will recruit 6,000 people for its 66 UK-wide parks, including 750 jobs in the North West.
With 250 different careers across its business, the company is hiring for a wide range of roles in different departments, and job opportunities include cleaners, bar and waiting team members, maintenance assistants, lifeguards, security Officers, chefs and kitchen assistants.
For more information on the roles available, please visit https://jobs.parkdeanresorts.co.uk/
Thirty caravans are being refurbished at Ocean Edge and Regent Bay holiday parks to improve accommodation options for holidaymakers, while guests at Ocean Edge will also be able to take advantage of a brand new arts and crafts area.
Steve Richards, CEO, Parkdean Resorts, said: “We’re always looking to invest in the guest experience at our parks. 59% of our customers rebook with us, and continuing to enhance our parks will help bring people back to the Morecambe area year after year.
" 2024 promises to be another busy year, so there’s no better time to join our brilliant team who do so much to help our guests make lasting memories with their families.”