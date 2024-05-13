Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Parkdean Resorts is looking for new employees for its parks in Morecambe after investing over £135,000 to upgrade accommodation and add new facilities as it gets ready for peak season.

Ocean Edge in Heysham, and Regent Bay in Morecambe employ over 200 people in peak season.

Between them, the parks welcomed over 54,000 holidaymakers last year, marking one of their busiest years on record.

Prompted by strong bookings for 2024, the company will recruit 6,000 people for its 66 UK-wide parks, including 750 jobs in the North West.

Thirty caravans are being refurbished at Ocean Edge and Regent Bay to improve accommodation options for holidaymakers, while guests at Ocean Edge will also be able to take advantage of a brand new arts and crafts area. Picture by Gavin Priestley Photography.

With 250 different careers across its business, the company is hiring for a wide range of roles in different departments, and job opportunities include cleaners, bar and waiting team members, maintenance assistants, lifeguards, security Officers, chefs and kitchen assistants.

For more information on the roles available, please visit https://jobs.parkdeanresorts.co.uk/

Steve Richards, CEO, Parkdean Resorts, said: “We’re always looking to invest in the guest experience at our parks. 59% of our customers rebook with us, and continuing to enhance our parks will help bring people back to the Morecambe area year after year.