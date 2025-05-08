Jewels in crown of UK country music scene coming to Lancaster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Contemporary country-pop duo Ward Thomas have announced a nine-date intimate and acoustic UK tour for Autumn 2025 and are performing in Lancaster.

Hailed as one the UK’s most successful country acts, twin sisters Catherine and Lizzy Ward Thomas will be performing a special acoustic set with stripped back versions of songs from across their back catalogue.

These unique shows will take Ward Thomas back to their early days of performing and writing together, seeing the duo perform and share the stories behind the songs that have seen them make such an impact on country music.

Recording their debut album, 2014’s ‘From Where We Stand’, whilst still in school, the duo have since cemented themselves as pioneers in the UK Country and Americana scene; not least for the follow-up album ‘Cartwheels’ released in 2016 going to No.1 in the UK Album Charts, the first by a UK country act to top the charts.

In 2019, the band were presented with the Country Music Association’s Jeff Walker Global Achievement Award in recognition of their success and impact on country music in the UK.

With their harmony soaked fifth studio album Music In The Madness (2023) still as fresh as ever and a sell-out 25 date UK tour earlier this year, Ward Thomas remain jewels in the crown of the UK Country Music scene.

Ward Thomas are coming to Lancaster Grand Theatre on Saturday, November 8.

Tickets are on sale now at https://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/

Tickets are £36 from https://lancastergrand.co.uk/performances/all-shows-3/ or call the box office on 01524 64695.