The people of Morecambe can now breathe a sigh of relief that the 54-year-old will not be roaming their streets over Christmas.

Andrew Phimister has blown a relative's legacy on drink and has been living in the town's Happy Mount Park toilets.

He only recently returned to Morecambe following a jail sentence.

Blackpool Magistrates' Court where Andrew Phimister was jailed for 24 weeks for a number of offences. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Phimister appeared before District Judge Richard Thompson sitting at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

He admitted failing to register an address or as being of no fixed address with police as required under a Sex Offenders Order.

He also admitted two offences of using threatening behaviour towards two members of the public.

He drunkenly ranted at a fish and chip shop customer and in a separate incident said he wanted to assault a former neighbour.

His lawyer Kevin Bamber said: "He is the revolving door….he comes out of prison and reoffends. He is well known in Morecambe. His lifestyle is chaotic."