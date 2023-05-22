News you can trust since 1837
Jackdaw chicks killed and bench vandalised in market town near Lancaster over weekend

Police are investigating two incidents in a market town near Lancaster over the weekend.

By Michelle Blade
Published 22nd May 2023, 16:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd May 2023, 17:02 BST

Police said the first incident relates to a group of youths that were captured on CCTV damaging a bench on Castlebergh Lane in Settle.

North Yorkshire Police said on Facebook: “This type of mindless vandalism not only leaves the town looking a mess, but prevents members of the community using the bench to rest or meet friends.

"An investigation is underway and anyone with information on the identity of the youths is urged to call 101 and quote Ref: 12230090955.

Benches were vandalised and chicks were killed after trees were chopped down in Settle over the weekend. Picture from North Yorkshire Police.
Benches were vandalised and chicks were killed after trees were chopped down in Settle over the weekend. Picture from North Yorkshire Police.
“The second incident relates to the cutting of several trees in woodland below the Greenfoot playpark, which has disturbed numerous Jackdaw nests and caused the death of many chicks.

"Witnesses saw a male on a ladder cutting the trees on Saturday morning, apparently with an older female directing him.

"It has been confirmed that this was not authorised tree cutting work so is thought to be the actions of a local person, acting independently.

"Again, an investigation is underway to establish who the people are and what led to their actions.

"Anyone with information relating to this incident is asked to call 101 and quote Ref: NYP-21052023-0191.”