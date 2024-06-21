Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Beetham Nurseries is thrilled to announce the return of its Summer Festival from July 26-28.

Celebrating its 40th anniversary, this year’s festival promises to be the biggest yet, with ITV’s This Morning celebrity chef, Phil Vickery, headlining the event.

On Friday, July 26, Phil Vickery will host a cooking demonstration titled ‘From My Garden’ showcasing a recipe made with homegrown vegetables and sharing insights from his career

as one of Britain’s favourite and well known chefs.

ITV celebrity chef Phil Vickery will be headlining the summer festival at Beetham Nurseries.

Across the weekend, a huge 40th birthday giveaway competition will be running in-store.

Forty amazing prizes will be up for grabs — including a Gozney pizza oven, YETI cooler, and planted Himalaya terracotta pots.

In addition, the festival will feature live music, street food vans, in-store offers, a Shop Small at Beetham Nurseries market, a farmer’s market, aerial performances, and a host of family-friendly activities.

The Summer Festival runs from 9am to 5.30pm on Friday and Saturday, and 10am to 4pm on Sunday.

Beetham Nurseries, is at Pool Darkin Lane, Beetham, nr Milnthorpe, Cumbria, LA7 7AP.