The show's community cast give their all in this knockabout musical frolic.

Helen Logan, the show's director said: “A real joy is getting some people onstage, first-timers, building their confidence, and seeing them push themselves beyond boundaries they didn't know they could.”

Not all of the cast are first timers, this is 11-year-old Isla Marshall's third production with the group.

Christian Ainscough plays Widow Twanky in the pantomime.

She said: “I first came because I heard there was auditions for a play. And I was not into acting at the time. I was dragged along. But I must say I had the best time of my life.

“I loved it. I enjoyed it. And now acting is my passion. What I've liked about Aladdin is meeting new people, and making new friends, also, just the laughs along the way basically. “Enjoying yourself and being around people in your community its amazing.”

Christian Ainscough who takes the part of Widow Twanky said: “I used to do a lot of performing when I was younger, it fell by the wayside a bit. I wanted to take it up for ages but it was finding an outlet that was tough. There were no opportunities near me. What I've enjoyed about Aladdin is playing a dame. I was the Snow Queen last time, which was the baddie, so this has been nice being the more joyful, classic dame character.”

Producer Matt Panesh said: “The Playhouse and Players have gone from strength to strength. I have to thank Morecambe Town Council for supporting us and this production. “Our next shows are going to be a St George Mummers Play and a life sized Punch and Judy show for the Prom and West End Festival.

The cast of Aladdin.

"Following that we have our big Shakespeare production, A Midsummer Night's Dream in association with the University and the British Shakespeare Association.

"If anyone would like to get involved, please get in touch. Our door is always open.”

Tickets for Aladdin Morecambe are on sale now. Adults £7, children £2.50.

The panto is on February 23-25 starting at 7pm each day.

Isla Marshall in last year's Romeo and Juliet.

Tickets available from Skiddle at West End Playhouse, or call 07858 031303 to reserve seats.