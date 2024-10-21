'It's all about you' says Lancaster business as it approaches milestone 70th anniversary
As Renes approaches a milestone 70th anniversary in 2025, we’re reflecting on our deep roots within Lancaster’s High Street independent business community.
For decades, we have been more than just a womenswear boutique—we’ve been a part of the vibrant local tapestry, committed to delivering a personalised shopping experience in a friendly and relaxed setting.
We are proud to be an independent business that champions local causes and organisations, recognising the importance of giving back to the community that has supported us through the years.
This year, we were honoured to be the platinum sponsor of the St John’s Hospice Forget Me Not Ball which took place at the home of Morecambe FC, the Mazuma Mobile Stadium.
The ball is such a meaningful event that helps fund the invaluable work of our local hospice.
The hospice offers crucial care and support to patients and their families during some of the most difficult moments of their lives. Supporting them is a cause very close to our hearts and we are grateful for the opportunity to contribute to their incredible efforts.
Throughout the year we also hold charity fundraising events in-store at Renes and each time we are overwhelmed by the kindness, generosity and loyalty of our customers and friends who come and support us.
Our philosophy at Renes mirrors that of our local hospice: it's all about you. Every customer is important, and whether you’re popping in to browse our fabulous collections or booking one of our luxurious personal shopping appointments – complete with a glass of fizz and nibbles – our team is here to look after your every need.
As we look forward to celebrating 70 years of fashion on Lancaster’s High Street, we remain dedicated to maintaining the warm, welcoming atmosphere that defines Renes.
Supporting local businesses and charities like St John’s Hospice will continue to be at the heart of what we do.
Thank you for being part of our journey – we couldn’t have done it without you and hope you’ll be with us on this journey for many more years to come.