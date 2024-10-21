'It's all about you' says Lancaster business as it approaches milestone 70th anniversary

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This week’s Love Local column comes from prominent independent Lancaster High Street business, Renes...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As Renes approaches a milestone 70th anniversary in 2025, we’re reflecting on our deep roots within Lancaster’s High Street independent business community.

For decades, we have been more than just a womenswear boutique—we’ve been a part of the vibrant local tapestry, committed to delivering a personalised shopping experience in a friendly and relaxed setting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We are proud to be an independent business that champions local causes and organisations, recognising the importance of giving back to the community that has supported us through the years.

This year, Renes were honoured to be the platinum sponsor of the St John’s Hospice Forget Me Not Ball which took place at the home of Morecambe FC, the Mazuma Mobile Stadium.

This year, we were honoured to be the platinum sponsor of the St John’s Hospice Forget Me Not Ball which took place at the home of Morecambe FC, the Mazuma Mobile Stadium.

The ball is such a meaningful event that helps fund the invaluable work of our local hospice.

The hospice offers crucial care and support to patients and their families during some of the most difficult moments of their lives. Supporting them is a cause very close to our hearts and we are grateful for the opportunity to contribute to their incredible efforts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Throughout the year we also hold charity fundraising events in-store at Renes and each time we are overwhelmed by the kindness, generosity and loyalty of our customers and friends who come and support us.

Our philosophy at Renes mirrors that of our local hospice: it's all about you. Every customer is important, and whether you’re popping in to browse our fabulous collections or booking one of our luxurious personal shopping appointments – complete with a glass of fizz and nibbles – our team is here to look after your every need.

As we look forward to celebrating 70 years of fashion on Lancaster’s High Street, we remain dedicated to maintaining the warm, welcoming atmosphere that defines Renes.

Supporting local businesses and charities like St John’s Hospice will continue to be at the heart of what we do.

Thank you for being part of our journey – we couldn’t have done it without you and hope you’ll be with us on this journey for many more years to come.