The four-bedroom property in St Mary’s Parade not only looks out onto the castle at the front but also has unrestricted views of the Ashton Memorial to the rear.

What’s more, it’s situated practically on the doorstep of Lancaster city centre and all its amenities, with the convenience of the train station just a few minutes walk away.

Inside on the ground floor, there’s a cosy yet spacious reception room. A window with period shutters looks towards the iconic castle, and you’ll find wooden flooring, a feature stone fireplace with an inset cast iron stove and an exposed stone lintel.

In the sitting room, the front window again takes advantage of the castle views, and also has wooden flooring and a stone fireplace with inset stove

On the lower ground floor, the bespoke wooden kitchen includes a Belfast sink, integrated NEFF appliances and a quarry tiled floor.

A dining room opens into the rear courtyard garden, and there’s a downstairs toilet with two handy storage rooms.

Upstairs, spread over the first and second floors, are the four bedrooms which are all en suite.

Priced at £599,950, St Mary’s Parade is marketed by Houseclub estate agency, 746 Cameron House, White Cross, Lancaster LA1 4XF. Call 01524 771888 or email [email protected]