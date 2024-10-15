It'll be great to see this iconic building playing a vital role in Lancaster once again

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The countdown is on for the opening of a brand new bespoke pharmacy and healthcare hub in an historic Lancaster city centre building.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Husband and wife team Tariq and Nabila Malik are bringing back to life a prominent Brock Street Victorian building which used to accommodate the Old Bensons for Beds shop and before that the city’s Oddfellows Hall.

At a time when health services are increasingly stretched, the couple says having an accessible neighbourhood pharmacy is more vital than ever and this is something they have long been passionate about providing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Practising pharmacists in Lancaster for over 20 years, their busy Dalton Square pharmacy and its subsidiary on King Street have gained a reputation for seven days a week accessibility, friendly and experienced staff, and a wide range of healthcare provisions and services.

Work well under way on the new Brock Street Pharmacy in Lancaster.

In their biggest step yet, Tariq, Nabila and the whole team will be opening the doors to the Brock Street Pharmacy (Health and Travel Clinic) on Monday November 4.

In the meantime, it’s all hands on deck putting finishing touches to the hub with people delighted to see the restoration of a building which had fallen into disrepair.

“It’s a restoration not only of its bricks and mortar, but community spirit and purpose too,” said Tariq and Nabila.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Four consulting rooms will be used for confidential conversations, health checks and ongoing support programmes such as cholesterol and blood pressure checks, smoking cessation and travel vaccines.

As the only independent pharmacist in Lancaster city centre qualified to offer comprehensive worldwide travel vaccinations from standard to exotic, having a dedicated room for this service means Nabila will be able to meet the increasing demands from travellers, however close to take-off.

Customer’s dogs remain warmly welcome too!

As they reach the final stages of transferring everything across from Dalton Square and King Street, the whole team are looking forward to working together for the first time, and preparing to be busier than ever providing existing and new customers with Pharmacy First services.

Alongside advice, consultations, healthcare products and toiletries, they can provide prescription medication directly for common complaints including ear infections, UTIs, sore throats, sinusitis, infected insect bites, impetigo and shingles.

Brock Street Pharmacy will open seven days a week.