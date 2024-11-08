An Irish singer-songwriter described as a ‘tradition in himself’ brings his solo show to Halton this month.

Andy Irvine is one of the great Irish singers, his voice one of only a handful that gets to the very soul of Ireland.

The musician, singer and songwriter has maintained his highly individual performing skills throughout his over 50-year career.

From Sweeney's Men in the mid-60s, to the enormous success of Planxty in the 70s, his duo with Paul Brady in the later 70s and then from Patrick Street to Mozaik, LAPD and Usher’s Island, Andy has been a world music pioneer and an icon for traditional music and musicians.

Andy Irvine takes to the stage in Halton this month.

As a soloist, Andy fills the role of the archetypal troubadour with a show and a travelling lifestyle that reflect his lifelong influence, Woody Guthrie.

Andy will be performing at Halton Mill in Mill Lane, Halton on November 16.

The show starts at 8pm. Bar open from 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced at £18, are available at https://www.trybooking.com/uk/events/landing/63612?