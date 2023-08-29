His promoters said: “Jason Byrne is fired up and ready to shake things up as he prepares to hit the road this autumn with his brand-new stand-up show The Ironic Bionic Man.

"Notorious for reducing audiences to tears, Jason is more ready than ever to tour the country with his popular and much-loved mayhem. We can rebuild him!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Jason is, officially Bionic, 'ironically' of course, as Jason, the accident-prone, general unfortunate gob**** (to no want of his own) is now, half man, half machine.

Jason Byrne 'The Ironic Bionic Man' heads to Lancaster for a gig in September.

"Born with a cockeye (then straightened), his lung collapsed (it was blown back up and sealed with metal pins), appendix removed, cartilage replaced in his knee from a poo-on-the-loo accident, arm dislocated by a wave, heart now functioning on six stents.

"Prior to this 2023 UK tour, Jason has taken The Ironic Bionic Man to the Edinburgh Festival. Byrne's very own brand of organised chaos and near legendary stock-in-trade audience participation has seen him coined 'the outright king of live comedy' by The Times. It is no surprise that he is the biggest selling comedian at the Edinburgh Festival.