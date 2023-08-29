News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING
Prigozhin: Wagner chief among 10 confirmed dead in Russian jet crash
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Lidl recall children’s Paw Patrol snack over link to ‘explicit site’

Irish comedian and 'Bionic Man' Jason Byrne heads to Lancaster for September gig

Presented by The Dukes, Lancaster, Jason Byrne is heading to Lancaster’s Ashton Hall, as part of his UK-wide tour and it's set to be one hell of a ride!
By Michelle Blade
Published 29th Aug 2023, 15:56 BST- 1 min read

His promoters said: “Jason Byrne is fired up and ready to shake things up as he prepares to hit the road this autumn with his brand-new stand-up show The Ironic Bionic Man.

"Notorious for reducing audiences to tears, Jason is more ready than ever to tour the country with his popular and much-loved mayhem. We can rebuild him!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Jason is, officially Bionic, 'ironically' of course, as Jason, the accident-prone, general unfortunate gob**** (to no want of his own) is now, half man, half machine.

Jason Byrne 'The Ironic Bionic Man' heads to Lancaster for a gig in September.Jason Byrne 'The Ironic Bionic Man' heads to Lancaster for a gig in September.
Jason Byrne 'The Ironic Bionic Man' heads to Lancaster for a gig in September.
Most Popular

"Born with a cockeye (then straightened), his lung collapsed (it was blown back up and sealed with metal pins), appendix removed, cartilage replaced in his knee from a poo-on-the-loo accident, arm dislocated by a wave, heart now functioning on six stents.

"Prior to this 2023 UK tour, Jason has taken The Ironic Bionic Man to the Edinburgh Festival. Byrne's very own brand of organised chaos and near legendary stock-in-trade audience participation has seen him coined 'the outright king of live comedy' by The Times. It is no surprise that he is the biggest selling comedian at the Edinburgh Festival.

"Jason's effervescent and hilariously daft style of riotous live comedy is sparked by off-the-cuff interactions with the audience and this show is no exception. It's painfully hilarious."Jason Byrne comes to Lancaster’s Ashton Hall for one night only on September 29 and tickets are available to purchase now from https://dukeslancaster.org/ or by contacting the Dukes Box Office at 01524 598500 or emailing [email protected].

Related topics:Lancaster