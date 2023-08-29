Irish comedian and 'Bionic Man' Jason Byrne heads to Lancaster for September gig
His promoters said: “Jason Byrne is fired up and ready to shake things up as he prepares to hit the road this autumn with his brand-new stand-up show The Ironic Bionic Man.
"Notorious for reducing audiences to tears, Jason is more ready than ever to tour the country with his popular and much-loved mayhem. We can rebuild him!
"Jason is, officially Bionic, 'ironically' of course, as Jason, the accident-prone, general unfortunate gob**** (to no want of his own) is now, half man, half machine.
"Born with a cockeye (then straightened), his lung collapsed (it was blown back up and sealed with metal pins), appendix removed, cartilage replaced in his knee from a poo-on-the-loo accident, arm dislocated by a wave, heart now functioning on six stents.
"Prior to this 2023 UK tour, Jason has taken The Ironic Bionic Man to the Edinburgh Festival. Byrne's very own brand of organised chaos and near legendary stock-in-trade audience participation has seen him coined 'the outright king of live comedy' by The Times. It is no surprise that he is the biggest selling comedian at the Edinburgh Festival.
"Jason's effervescent and hilariously daft style of riotous live comedy is sparked by off-the-cuff interactions with the audience and this show is no exception. It's painfully hilarious."Jason Byrne comes to Lancaster’s Ashton Hall for one night only on September 29 and tickets are available to purchase now from https://dukeslancaster.org/ or by contacting the Dukes Box Office at 01524 598500 or emailing [email protected].