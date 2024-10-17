Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Investigations remain ongoing into fatal collision on the M6 Northbound past Tebay Services.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called to the incident at 4.04pm yesterday (October 15) following a report of a Skoda travelling Southbound on the Northbound carriageway.

Officers were on route when further calls were received it had been involved in a head on collision with a Toyota.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The driver of the Skoda, a 40-year-old man from Cambridgeshire was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Investigations remain ongoing into fatal collision on the M6 Northbound past Tebay Services.

The driver of the Toyota a 42-year-old man, a 33-year-old woman and two boys aged 15 and seven all from Glasgow were also pronounced deceased at the scene.

A fifth person in the Toyota, a boy, aged seven also from Glasgow was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle where he remains in a serious condition.

Formal identification of those involved has not yet taken place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The families of those involved are being supported by specially trained officers.

Officers would like to thank members of the public that assisted at the scene and those affected by the collision for their patience.

Police would also like to thank those that have already been in touch who witnessed or have dashcam of the incident, they continue the appeal to anyone with information or with dashcam to contact them.

Anyone with information relating to this incident can report online at https://www.cumbria.police.uk/ro/report/ quoting incident number 146 of October 15 2024.

Call 101 with any information about the incident.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or report online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously