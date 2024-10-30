Investigation underway into cause of fire at nuclear submarine shipyard in Barrow

Emergency services remain in attendance at BAE in Barrow following a significant fire at the site in the early hours of this morning (October 30).
Firefighters at the scene have the fire suppressed and have moved onto dampening down.
As such, people may soon see fire and rescue vehicles begin to leave the site, although there is likely to remain a presence for the majority of the day.
A multi-agency investigation is on-going to establish the cause of the fire.
Police are no longer advising the public of the need to close doors and windows, not have car air conditioning on, etc.
Michaelson Bridge has been reopened.
The major incident response and related strategic coordination group has now been stood down.
Police and partner agencies would like to thank the community for their patience and cooperation throughout the incident.