Police and the fire service have launched an investigation after two cars caught fire in Morecambe.
By Michelle Blade
Published 4th Aug 2023, 09:54 BST- 1 min read

Three fire engines from Morecambe, Lancaster and Bolton le Sands were called to a fire involving two cars at a property on West End Road, Morecambe on August 2 at 1.51am.

Firefighters used one hose reel and two breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire.

A joint police and fire investigation has now begun.

