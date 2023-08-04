Investigation launched after two cars catch fire in Morecambe
Police and the fire service have launched an investigation after two cars caught fire in Morecambe.
By Michelle Blade
Published 4th Aug 2023, 09:54 BST- 1 min read
Three fire engines from Morecambe, Lancaster and Bolton le Sands were called to a fire involving two cars at a property on West End Road, Morecambe on August 2 at 1.51am.
Firefighters used one hose reel and two breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire.
A joint police and fire investigation has now begun.