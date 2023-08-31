News you can trust since 1837
Investigation launched after train guard assaulted by passenger at Carnforth

A train guard was struck across the face after he went to check the tickets of four men who boarded a train at Carnforth.
By Michelle Blade
Published 31st Aug 2023, 09:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 10:41 BST
The men boarded the train at Carnforth then one assaulted a train guard when he went to check tickets. Picture from Google Street View.The men boarded the train at Carnforth then one assaulted a train guard when he went to check tickets. Picture from Google Street View.
The men boarded the train at Carnforth then one assaulted a train guard when he went to check tickets. Picture from Google Street View.

BTP Lancashire said four men, likely returning from Leeds Festival, boarded a train at Carnforth.

The train guard went to check tickets and received abuse from one who then struck him across the face.

The man was put off at Silverdale and the others left at Arnside.

An investigation is ongoing.

BTP Lancashire @BTPLancs tweeted: “On Monday four males, likely returning from Leeds Festival, boarded a train at #Carnforth.

"The guard went to check tickets, but received abuse from one who then struck him across the face.

"He was put off at #Silverdale and the others left at #Arnside

"Investigation ongoing.”