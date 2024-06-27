Investigation launched after man dies following Morecambe house fire
and live on Freeview channel 276
The man, aged in his 70s, was rescued from the building but was pronounced dead at the scene.
A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “We were called by the fire service at 12.34am on June 26, to a report of a fire at a property on Cross Street, Morecambe.
“Officers attended, along with colleagues from the fire service and a man in his 70s was rescued from the building.
"Very sadly, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
"Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this distressing time.
“A joint investigation is underway and anyone with information that can assist with enquiries is asked to contact police on 101 quoting log 0036 of June 26.”
A spokesperson for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said on Wednesday: "Four fire engines from Lancaster, Morecambe and Bolton-le-Sands attended a fire at a property on Cross Street in Morecambe at 12.09am on Wednesday, (June 26).