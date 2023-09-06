Internationally renowned Psychic to the stars, David Maddock is coming to Lancaster
West Bromwich born David’s endearing personality and loving energy captured the hearts of many on national TV, as well as leading to his feature in ‘Take A Break, Fate and Fortune’ magazine.
He is now sought after as a reader to some of the UK’s hottest celebrities, and is becoming a rising star in his own right, for good reason.
David conducts each event with the utmost respect for his audience, as he passes on messages by connecting them with loved ones.
David wishes to bring comfort, helping them to see that there is something beyond this world, and showing them that their loved ones are still around in spirit.
David Maddock comes to Lancaster Grand Theatre on Sunday, February 4, 2024 at 7.30 pm.
For tickets visit https://lancastergrand.co.uk/ or call the Box Office tel: 01524 64695.