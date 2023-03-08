International folk star heads to Morecambe on tour
Folk star Heidi Talbot is heading out on the road for her first solo tour in five years and arrives at The Platform in Morecambe on March 17.
She is promoting her new album Sing It For A Lifetime which features Mark Knopfler, Dirk Powell and Guy Fletcher to name a few.
Joining Heidi on her UK tour will be Ian Carr on guitar, Jennifer Austin on piano and Toby Shaer on fiddle, whistles and cittern.
Heidi Talbot was born in Ireland, became a folk star in the USA as a member of the Irish American band Cherish the Ladies, and now lives in Edinburgh, Scotland.
She has shared the stage and recorded with Mark Knopfler, Graham Coxon (Blur), Eddi Reader, Idlewild, Matt Rollings, King Creosote, Kris Drever, Tim O’Brien and
Jerry Douglas.
Folk star Heidi performs at The Platform in Morecambe on March 17 at 7.30pm.
Tickets from https://www.lancaster.gov.uk/sites/the-platform