She is promoting her new album Sing It For A Lifetime which features Mark Knopfler, Dirk Powell and Guy Fletcher to name a few.

Joining Heidi on her UK tour will be Ian Carr on guitar, Jennifer Austin on piano and Toby Shaer on fiddle, whistles and cittern.

Heidi Talbot was born in Ireland, became a folk star in the USA as a member of the Irish American band Cherish the Ladies, and now lives in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Folk star Heidi Talbot brings her tour to Morecambe. Picture by Euan Robertson.

She has shared the stage and recorded with Mark Knopfler, Graham Coxon (Blur), Eddi Reader, Idlewild, Matt Rollings, King Creosote, Kris Drever, Tim O’Brien and

Jerry Douglas.

Folk star Heidi performs at The Platform in Morecambe on March 17 at 7.30pm.