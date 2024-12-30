Inspiring story about hope, love and belonging comes to Lancaster's The Dukes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An inspiring story about hope, love and belonging comes to The Dukes, Lancaster in February.

Driftwood, presented by ThickSkin and Pentabus Theatre returns to the theatre in 2025.

Two brothers on a beach need to figure out what to do with their dad – but the sea has other ideas.

Mark and Tiny walk the shore of Seaton Carew in the North East.

Driftwood comes to The Dukes, Lancaster in February. Picture by Andrew Billington.

Their dad is dying, and their town is crumbling.

Family rifts and political divides try to pull them apart, while a figure made of driftwood stalks the shore at night.

Pentabus and ThickSkin join forces to present Driftwood, a new play by Bruntwood Prize Winner, Tim Foley (Electric Rosary).

Directed by a stellar team, Elle While (The Globe’s Hamlet, West End revival The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time) and Neil Bettles (Disney’s Bedknobs & Broomsticks, Frantic Assembly’s The Unreturning), this intoxicating and mystical new play delivers a distinctive physical and cinematic production not to be missed.

Driftwood comes to The Dukes on Saturday, February 22.

Age guidance 14 plus.

Tickets £12 from https://dukeslancaster.org/whats-on/theatre/driftwood