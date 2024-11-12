Inspiring Morecambe dad faced hippos and charging elephants in dangerous African canoe challenge

Charging elephants and canoeing through ‘Hippo City’ are just two of the dangers overcome by Morecambe paraplegic amputee Shaun Gash on an epic African challenge.

Shaun, and two other wheelchair adventurers, have just become the first paraplegics to canoe nearly 300km down the Zambezi River in just seven days, starting at Chirundu in Zambia and

finishing at the Mozambique border.

The intrepid trio spent up to seven hours a day in canoes in searing 40C heat, facing everything from hippos and crocodiles to a capsized canoe and pressure sores.

Shaun Gash (centre), Liam Morris, Michelle Moffatt and team visit the Mtendere Mission Hospital in Zambia. Picture by Jim Cooke.

They carried wheelchairs, equipment, tents and medical supplies in their canoes too on the 280km expedition, with the team and support crew camping every night by the river.

Shaun was paralysed from the chest down aged just 20 when he was a back seat passenger in a car accident.

Since then the father-of-three from Morecambe has completed a series of epic challenges including summiting Kilimanjaro, skydiving and completing 100KM–plus obstacle courses raising thousands for charity.

“I’ve done many challenges but this was by far the most life-affirming. I’ll take away new friendships, a host of amazing memories and the knowledge that we have potentially changed the lives of so

Shaun Gash canoeing the Zambezi River. Picture by Jim Cooke.

many people,” said Shaun, 53, who was joined by his wife Dawn.

“We were really roughing it, camping by the river each night and being seranaded by hippos at dawn. It was truly amazing to be surrounded by incredible wildlife – from elephants and lions to

impala and hyenas. We created a really strong bond with each other and our fantastic guides and support team, but it also had its scary moments.

“Liam capsized in a stretch of river where only a few weeks earlier a British man had been mauled by a hippo and he was also charged by an elephant while catheterizing which sent us all moving very quickly!”

Shaun Gash, Liam Morris and Michelle Moffatt had several close encounters with elephants on their epic Zambezi Canoe Challenge. Picture by Jim Cooke.

Shaun was joined by fellow wheelchair adventurers Liam Morris from Morecambe, and Michelle Moffatt from Dumbarton, Scotland.

The trio are raising vital funds for the charities Spinal Research and Whizz Kidz and also donated equipment to a local orphanage school and mission hospital in Zambia.

Shaun, international product specialist for RGK Wheelchairs, added: “I hope we’ve shown people that disability is not a barrier to achieving epic things. We’ve applied for a Guinness World Record and are aiming to raise a lot for two great charities.”

Every two hours someone in the UK is paralysed after a spinal cord injury. It can happen to anyone at any time with devastating consequences.

Spinal Research is the UK’s leading charity funding medical research around the world to develop effective treatments for paralysis caused by a spinal cord injury.

Chief Executive Louisa McGinn said: “We are just blown away by what Shaun, Michelle and Liam have achieved. It is truly inspirational and we hope that people will support their remarkable efforts by donating.

“Today, for the first time, we are in touching distance of function restoring treatments for people paralysed after a spinal cord injury and so every single donation brings our vision of curing paralysis a step closer.”

WhizzKidz is the UK’s leading charity for young wheelchair users. A spokesperson said: "Shaun, Michelle, Liam and their team’s incredible journey down the Zambezi is a true testament to the power of determination.

“By taking on this challenge, they have not only raised vital funds but also awareness, helping us to provide life-changing mobility equipment to young people across the UK.”

To support Shaun, Liam and Michelle go to their Zambezi Canoe Challenge GoFundMe page at https://www.gofundme.com/f/paraplegic-amputee-zambezi-canoe-trek