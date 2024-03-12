Inquest opens after Lancaster schoolboy dies in Tik Tok challenge
Tommie-lee Gracie Billington, 11, died on a sleepover at a house in Greenset Close in Lancaster.
At Preston Coroners Court, the area coroner Kate Bissett said he was found unresponsive in a friend's bedroom at 12.46am on March 2.
She said the boy's friend had told his mother Tommie-lee lost consciousness after "inhaling toxic substances".
Police have said the boy's death was being treated as unexplained, and whether he had inhaled substances was one line of inquiry.
The coroner confirmed there were no suspicious circumstances.
The boy's family did not attend the hearing, which was opened and adjourned until June 6.
Tommie-lee's mum Sherri warned about the Tik Tok craze and said on Facebook: “This cost my son his life from trying something other kids are doing.
“Please talk to your children about the consequences of this. I have no idea how this even came about for children to try.”
His grandmother Tina Burns previously said the boy was taking part in a social media craze that involves sniffing or inhaling toxic fumes.
In a tribute to the schoolboy, she said she had "never felt pain like this".
Writing on Facebook, she added: "I will make sure to the best of my ability that your name and your beautiful face will become the reason that other children's lives will be saved and other families don't have to suffer this deep, deep hurt."
More than £4000 has been donated to a fundraiser to help with funeral costs.