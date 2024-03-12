Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tommie-lee Gracie Billington, 11, died on a sleepover at a house in Greenset Close in Lancaster.

At Preston Coroners Court, the area coroner Kate Bissett said he was found unresponsive in a friend's bedroom at 12.46am on March 2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said the boy's friend had told his mother Tommie-lee lost consciousness after "inhaling toxic substances".

Tommie-lee Gracie Billington was found at a house on Greenset Close in Lancaster.

Police have said the boy's death was being treated as unexplained, and whether he had inhaled substances was one line of inquiry.

The coroner confirmed there were no suspicious circumstances.

The boy's family did not attend the hearing, which was opened and adjourned until June 6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tommie-lee's mum Sherri warned about the Tik Tok craze and said on Facebook: “This cost my son his life from trying something other kids are doing.

“Please talk to your children about the consequences of this. I have no idea how this even came about for children to try.”

His grandmother Tina Burns previously said the boy was taking part in a social media craze that involves sniffing or inhaling toxic fumes.

In a tribute to the schoolboy, she said she had "never felt pain like this".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Writing on Facebook, she added: "I will make sure to the best of my ability that your name and your beautiful face will become the reason that other children's lives will be saved and other families don't have to suffer this deep, deep hurt."