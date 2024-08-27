Innovative new Lancaster law firm is turning heads in the legal sector

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pre-Law, a new and cost-effective legal service provider, is gaining attention across Lancaster, Morecambe and the surrounding areas by offering individuals and businesses a practical alternative to traditional law firms.

Committed to providing fully transparent services, Pre-Law ensures that clients always know exactly what they’ll pay before any work begins – eliminating the uncertainty and surprise fees that are often associated with legal matters.

Driven by a goal to make legal services accessible to everyone, Pre-Law offers an innovative, solicitor-led approach that cuts costs without compromising the service delivered. Operating as an alternative legal service provider, Pre-Law leverages technology to simplify processes and reduce overheads.

This efficiency allows them to offer legal services for up to 80% less cost than traditional solicitors, while still ensuring that all legal work is completed by a qualified solicitor.

“Our aim is to break down financial barriers associated with law and provide affordable legal support for individuals and businesses,” said Jake Draycott, Solicitor and Co-Founder at Pre-Law.

“Pre-Law is built around a client-centric approach. From everyday legal advice to more complex cases, Pre-Law puts the needs of individuals and businesses at the forefront, delivering clear, practical solutions without hidden costs.

"We take the time to understand our clients' unique situations and offer tailored legal guidance that meets their specific needs. By focusing on clear communication and providing support every step of the way, Pre-Law ensures our clients feel confident and informed throughout the process – making legal services more approachable and affordable for all.”

Pre-Law operates both in-person across Lancaster, Morecambe and surrounding areas, as well as online, allowing them to serve clients throughout the UK.

They can provide a variety of legal services including family, employment, business and commercial law as well as issues between tenants and landlords. They also aim to provide amicable resolutions without the need for full legal representation and the subsequent costs.

For more information, or to find out how Pre-Law can assist you with your legal matters, visit www.pre-law.co.uk. You can also reach them directly at 01524 907100 or via WhatsApp at 07869 358746 for quick, affordable support.