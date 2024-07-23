Industrial buildings plan at site of historic Lancaster mill
In planning documents it says the development would have a gross internal floorspace of 11,000 sqft, and plans feature a parking and turning area, and landscaping.
There would be seven units in the first building, three on the ground level and four on the first floor.
The second building would provide four units, two on the ground level and two on the first floor.
Both new buildings would feature rendered blockwork elevations with metal roller shutter doors and power coated aluminium double-glazed windows, below a natural slate roof featuring solar PV panels to all roof slopes.
The Galgate Mill buildings, to the south and west of the application site, and Ellel House, to the north, are all grade II listed.
The planning document said: "Overall, it is considered that the proposed buildings, by virtue of their simple, utilitarian design and use of high quality materials, would respect the character and setting of historic assets on the site and in the vicinity.
"Their design would allow the buildings to appear subservient to the nearby listed buildings and they would not detract from their significance, which stems from their historic uses, architectural design and natural material palettes.”
The site itself has provision for 35 additional parking spaces, including two disabled bays and four spaces with access to EV charge points.
The application has been recommended for approval at the Lancaster City Council planning and regulatory committee meeting on July 29.
