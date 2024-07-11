Indie duo Flyte play at Lancaster library ahead of tour
Flyte is the project of English songwriters Will Taylor and Nick Hill.
The pair met at secondary school, eventually settling in Hackney, London.
Taylor’s parents were both English teachers and inevitably, various literary influences trickled into the duo’s music-the band taking it’s name from Sebastian Flyte of Evelyn Waugh’s
Brideshead Revisited.
After the release of two critically acclaimed albums, they have established themselves as an influential mainstay.
Their first record The Loved Ones (2017) earning them the title ‘Best British debut of the year’ from the Sunday Times. Flyte now release their third, self-titled, album; an exploration of
love in all forms; featuring appearances from Laura Marling, Bombay Bicycle Club and M Fiel.
Get it Loud in Libraries brings a vibrant programme of live music to local libraries, funded by Arts Council England and Paul Hamlyn Foundation to engage and inspire new audiences.
Live music in local libraries gives audiences of all ages the rare chance to get up close and personal with their favourite acts.
Get It Loud in Libraries has previously hosted a number of acclaimed musical acts including Adele, Idles, Wolf Alice and The Last Dinner Party.
Audiences give resoundingly positive feedback to this literary-meets-musical event environment, praising the ‘tremendous surroundings’ and the high calibre of acts.
Tickets for the Flyte gig at Lancaster Library on September 1 are now on sale at https://www.seetickets.com/event/flyte/lancaster-library/3001770
For all upcoming Get it Loud in Libraries gigs visit https://getitloudinlibraries.com/gigs/