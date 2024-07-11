Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Indie folk duo Flyte will be playing an intimate set at Lancaster library ahead of their European tour.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Flyte is the project of English songwriters Will Taylor and Nick Hill.

The pair met at secondary school, eventually settling in Hackney, London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taylor’s parents were both English teachers and inevitably, various literary influences trickled into the duo’s music-the band taking it’s name from Sebastian Flyte of Evelyn Waugh’s

Flyte indie folk duo are Will Taylor and Nick Hill. Picture by Katie Silvester.

Brideshead Revisited.

After the release of two critically acclaimed albums, they have established themselves as an influential mainstay.

Their first record The Loved Ones (2017) earning them the title ‘Best British debut of the year’ from the Sunday Times. Flyte now release their third, self-titled, album; an exploration of

love in all forms; featuring appearances from Laura Marling, Bombay Bicycle Club and M Fiel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get it Loud in Libraries brings a vibrant programme of live music to local libraries, funded by Arts Council England and Paul Hamlyn Foundation to engage and inspire new audiences.

Live music in local libraries gives audiences of all ages the rare chance to get up close and personal with their favourite acts.

Get It Loud in Libraries has previously hosted a number of acclaimed musical acts including Adele, Idles, Wolf Alice and The Last Dinner Party.

Audiences give resoundingly positive feedback to this literary-meets-musical event environment, praising the ‘tremendous surroundings’ and the high calibre of acts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets for the Flyte gig at Lancaster Library on September 1 are now on sale at https://www.seetickets.com/event/flyte/lancaster-library/3001770

For all upcoming Get it Loud in Libraries gigs visit https://getitloudinlibraries.com/gigs/