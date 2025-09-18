Indie band The Milltown Brothers with Lancaster links release new album

Indie band The Milltown Brothers have released their new album and will be performing a number of shows through the autumn.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From Colne and Lancaster, The Milltown Brothers (Lancaster born drummer Nian Brindle and bass player James Fraser, brothers Matt and Simon Nelson, and Barney Williams) first burst onto the indie scene in 1989 with the ‘Coming From The Mill EP’ getting single of the week in NME.

The Milltown Brothers are famed for early 90s hits including 'Which Way Should I Jump?', which reached the UK Top 40 in 1991, and 'Here I Stand' which was the theme for TV series 'All Quiet on the Preston Front'.

Both were featured on the band's Top 30 album 'Slinky'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Milltown Brothers new album Boogie Woogie has been released.

Band member Simon Nelson said: “We’ve always had very strong ties with the city (Lancaster) and have recently played some very enjoyable shows at Kanteena.

"We used to record and rehearse at the Musician’s Co-op in Lancaster.

“Our next single, Time To Move On, will be the lead track for the album release. We will also be performing a number of other shows at the end of this month and through the autumn.”

The Milltown Brothers new album, Boogie Woogie was released on September 12 on two shades of vinyl, CD and Lossless Download on the Last Night From Glasgow label.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The single Time to Move On has been released to radio and online streaming platforms.

Forthcoming shows include September 19: Stockport, St Mary’s Church, opening night of the Mercury Climbing Festival and December 5 at Colne Municipal Hall.

A new book has been launched about the band titled “And Jesus Danced (Twice)–the true story of the Milltown Brothers” written by Nigel Wood.

The book can be purchased at https://mcnidderandgrace.com/nigelwood-jesus-danced