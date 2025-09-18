Indie band The Milltown Brothers with Lancaster links release new album
From Colne and Lancaster, The Milltown Brothers (Lancaster born drummer Nian Brindle and bass player James Fraser, brothers Matt and Simon Nelson, and Barney Williams) first burst onto the indie scene in 1989 with the ‘Coming From The Mill EP’ getting single of the week in NME.
The Milltown Brothers are famed for early 90s hits including 'Which Way Should I Jump?', which reached the UK Top 40 in 1991, and 'Here I Stand' which was the theme for TV series 'All Quiet on the Preston Front'.
Both were featured on the band's Top 30 album 'Slinky'.
Band member Simon Nelson said: “We’ve always had very strong ties with the city (Lancaster) and have recently played some very enjoyable shows at Kanteena.
"We used to record and rehearse at the Musician’s Co-op in Lancaster.
“Our next single, Time To Move On, will be the lead track for the album release. We will also be performing a number of other shows at the end of this month and through the autumn.”
The Milltown Brothers new album, Boogie Woogie was released on September 12 on two shades of vinyl, CD and Lossless Download on the Last Night From Glasgow label.
The single Time to Move On has been released to radio and online streaming platforms.
Forthcoming shows include September 19: Stockport, St Mary’s Church, opening night of the Mercury Climbing Festival and December 5 at Colne Municipal Hall.