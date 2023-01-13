The treatment being tested is Ashwagandha, a popular herbal medicinal product from the Indian system of traditional medicine thought to have anti-inflammatory and immunomodulatory properties.

Previous clinical trials have supported its effectiveness for a number of symptoms found in Long Covid (including fatigue, stress/anxiety, fitness and strength, sleep and cognitive function), which combined with evidence from laboratory studies suggest it as a potential candidate for helping improve outcomes for people suffering with Long Covid.

Eligible participants will be offered a three-month course of Ashwagandha root extract (in tablet form)/ Placebo tablets, and examine whether their physical functioning, quality of life, and Long Covid symptoms have improved at the end of the treatment period.

Bay Medical Group patients in Morecambe suffering from Long Covid are being asked if they want to take part in a clinical trial offering an Indian herbal medicine treatment.