Increase in motorbike and moped thefts in Morecambe’s West End

Police are seeing an increase in thefts of motorbikes and mopeds in the West End area of Morecambe.

Police said these thefts are mostly happening in the early hours of the morning however a brazen theft was carried out during the late afternoon and in daylight hours, where a moped was stolen from a hotel car park along Morecambe Promenade.

A police spokesman said: “This daylight theft was carried out in April of this year and shows these thieves are not afraid of offending in broad daylight. “Here is some advice regarding securing your bike to minimise the risk of your motorbike or moped getting stolen:

• Lock your bike using a quality lock and/or chain • Activate any manufactured fitted alarms • Consider fitting a tracking device eg. An Apple Airtag • Park in well-lit areas where possible and in sight of CCTV • Use a bike cover to lessen the attractiveness • If available, secure your bike in an enclosed building or shelter such as a garage or shed, and secure with security alarm

“As these vehicles are “too hot” for the thieves to take home, they are often stored in garages, bushes or behind buildings for future use.

“Therefore if you see an abandoned motorbikes on your walks/travels around the area please report them either via ‘In the Know’, 101 or the online reporting via the Lancashire Police website.”

Police said they will arrange to get them recovered, even the burnt-out ones.

Reporting a burnt-out bike may seem a silly idea to some however it allows closure for the owner who may still be clinging on to the hope their stolen bike may be recovered.

Similarly, off road bikes that are owned legitimately are often complained about when they are being driven around the streets.

Again, if you know where these bikes are being used/stored please let police or the council know. Action can be taken against the perpetrators.

If you suspect someone is involved in the theft or handling of motorbikes, you can always report this information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

You may even be eligible for a reward if the information you give Crimestoppers leads to an arrest or is of significant use.