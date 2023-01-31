News you can trust since 1837
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

In pictures: Protestors dressed in red were in Morecambe at weekend to highlight shocking state of our rivers and sea

Local protesters installed a satirical blue plaque on Morecambe promenade to highlight the shocking state of our rivers and sea.

By Michelle Blade
3 hours ago

Members of Extinction Rebellion Morecambe and Lancaster dressed in red unveiled the blue plaque on Morecambe prom as part of a national day of action across the UK.

Other plaques are expected to go up across the area to draw attention to places where sewage is being added to waterways.

The plaques highlight the government’s continued failure to tighten environmental regulations and stop profit-grabbing by water companies.

1. Extinction Rebellion protestors

Extinction Rebellion protestors dressed in red were in Morecambe this weekend to highlight the shocking state of our rivers and sea.

Photo: submit

Photo Sales

2. Extinction Rebellion protestors

Protestors dressed in red were in Morecambe at the weekend to highlight the state of our rivers and sea.

Photo: submit

Photo Sales

3. Extinction Rebellion protestors

Protestors dressed in red in Morecambe at the weekend.

Photo: submit

Photo Sales

4. Extinction Rebellion protestors

Satirical blue plaques were placed in various locations around Morecambe in protest.

Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
MorecambeLancaster