Local protesters installed a satirical blue plaque on Morecambe promenade to highlight the shocking state of our rivers and sea.

Members of Extinction Rebellion Morecambe and Lancaster dressed in red unveiled the blue plaque on Morecambe prom as part of a national day of action across the UK.

Other plaques are expected to go up across the area to draw attention to places where sewage is being added to waterways.

The plaques highlight the government’s continued failure to tighten environmental regulations and stop profit-grabbing by water companies.

