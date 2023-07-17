Vikings took over Heysham village at the weekend for the Viking Festival.

Due to the bad weather on Saturday, some warriors had to leave during the night after their tents were damaged.

On Sunday, the original itinerary had to change but the battle re-enactment and the Viking Parade were still highlights of the weekend.

People could explore the daily lives of the Vikings.

From cooking and crafting to fierce battle preparations, they experienced the rich tapestry of Viking culture.

There were also Viking history tours, talks and walks, weapons display, craft and food stalls and a fun fair.

Sue Loughran said on Facebook: “What an awesome day despite the weather loved it!”

Heysham Viking Festival People look on at one of the viking's doing woodwork.

Heysham Viking Festival Shields and axes are used in the battle re-enactment at the Viking Festival.

Heysham Viking Festival Ready for battle at Heysham Viking Festival.

Heysham Viking Festival The viking encampment at Heysham Viking Festival.

