In pictures: Heysham Viking Festival a big success despite bad weather
Due to the bad weather on Saturday, some warriors had to leave during the night after their tents were damaged.
On Sunday, the original itinerary had to change but the battle re-enactment and the Viking Parade were still highlights of the weekend.
From cooking and crafting to fierce battle preparations, they experienced the rich tapestry of Viking culture.
There were also Viking history tours, talks and walks, weapons display, craft and food stalls and a fun fair.
Sue Loughran said on Facebook: “What an awesome day despite the weather loved it!”