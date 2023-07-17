News you can trust since 1837
Heysham Viking Festival. Pictured are Charlie Harrison and Murray Page, both aged nine. Picture by Daniel Martino.Heysham Viking Festival. Pictured are Charlie Harrison and Murray Page, both aged nine. Picture by Daniel Martino.
Heysham Viking Festival. Pictured are Charlie Harrison and Murray Page, both aged nine. Picture by Daniel Martino.

In pictures: Heysham Viking Festival a big success despite bad weather

Vikings took over Heysham village at the weekend for the Viking Festival.
By Michelle Blade
Published 17th Jul 2023, 11:28 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 11:29 BST

Due to the bad weather on Saturday, some warriors had to leave during the night after their tents were damaged.

On Sunday, the original itinerary had to change but the battle re-enactment and the Viking Parade were still highlights of the weekend.

People could explore the daily lives of the Vikings.

From cooking and crafting to fierce battle preparations, they experienced the rich tapestry of Viking culture.

There were also Viking history tours, talks and walks, weapons display, craft and food stalls and a fun fair.

Sue Loughran said on Facebook: “What an awesome day despite the weather loved it!”

People look on at one of the viking's doing woodwork. Picture by Daniel Martino.

1. Heysham Viking Festival

People look on at one of the viking's doing woodwork. Picture by Daniel Martino. Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales
Shields and axes are used in the battle re-enactment at the Viking Festival. Picture by Daniel Martino.

2. Heysham Viking Festival

Shields and axes are used in the battle re-enactment at the Viking Festival. Picture by Daniel Martino. Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales
Ready for battle at Heysham Viking Festival. Picture by Daniel Martino.

3. Heysham Viking Festival

Ready for battle at Heysham Viking Festival. Picture by Daniel Martino. Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales
The viking encampment at Heysham Viking Festival. Picture by Daniel Martino.

4. Heysham Viking Festival

The viking encampment at Heysham Viking Festival. Picture by Daniel Martino. Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales
