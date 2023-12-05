In pictures: Annual tradition of Morecambe West End Winter Lantern Festival is a wonderful sight

Beautiful lanterns lit up the streets of the West End of Morecambe during the annual Lantern Festival.

Everyone got into the festive spirit by joining in the procession along with musicians and the community, despite the sleet, snow and thunder.

Two bands played a mixture of traditional Christmas and Caribbean street festival music and it was a great community event for the West End.

This beautiful free festival has been held locally for the past 20 years and is an uplifting community celebration for the West End of Morecambe.

A spokesman for More Music Morecambe said: “Thanks to everyone who braved the weather on Saturday and helped to make the Lantern Festival Parade a huge success.”

1 . Lantern festival A shot of the face of a huge lantern which took part in the procession in the West End of Morecambe. Photo: More Music's Lantern Festival by Robin Zahler Photo Sales

2 . Lantern festival The large puppet of a lady lit up for the lantern procession in the West End of Morecambe. Photo: More Music's Lantern Festival by Robin Zahler Photo Sales

3 . Lantern festival The lantern festival parade makes its way down Regent Road in Morecambe. Photo: More Music's Lantern Festival by Robin Zahler Photo Sales