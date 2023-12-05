News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING

In pictures: Annual tradition of Morecambe West End Winter Lantern Festival is a wonderful sight

Beautiful lanterns lit up the streets of the West End of Morecambe during the annual Lantern Festival.
By Michelle Blade
Published 5th Dec 2023, 16:39 GMT

Everyone got into the festive spirit by joining in the procession along with musicians and the community, despite the sleet, snow and thunder.

Two bands played a mixture of traditional Christmas and Caribbean street festival music and it was a great community event for the West End.

This beautiful free festival has been held locally for the past 20 years and is an uplifting community celebration for the West End of Morecambe.

A spokesman for More Music Morecambe said: “Thanks to everyone who braved the weather on Saturday and helped to make the Lantern Festival Parade a huge success.”

A shot of the face of a huge lantern which took part in the procession in the West End of Morecambe.

1. Lantern festival

A shot of the face of a huge lantern which took part in the procession in the West End of Morecambe. Photo: More Music's Lantern Festival by Robin Zahler

Photo Sales
The large puppet of a lady lit up for the lantern procession in the West End of Morecambe.

2. Lantern festival

The large puppet of a lady lit up for the lantern procession in the West End of Morecambe. Photo: More Music's Lantern Festival by Robin Zahler

Photo Sales
The lantern festival parade makes its way down Regent Road in Morecambe.

3. Lantern festival

The lantern festival parade makes its way down Regent Road in Morecambe. Photo: More Music's Lantern Festival by Robin Zahler

Photo Sales
People dressed in colourful costumes took part in the lantern festival parade.

4. Lantern festival

People dressed in colourful costumes took part in the lantern festival parade. Photo: More Music's Lantern Festival by Robin Zahler

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:MorecambeWest EndCaribbean