'Impressive' new affordable homes development in Heysham opens its doors

Residents have now moved into the scheme at Trumacar Gardens on Middleton Road on land which had been vacant for a number of years.

The development incorporates eight one-bedroom apartments, and 67 two, three and four-bedroom homes including 12 bungalows, all for affordable rent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The homes benefit from high-quality private gardens and landscaped open space, car parking and electric vehicle charging points. Refuse/recycling storage is also included as well as a children’s play area.

Key players in the Trumacar Gardens housing development at Heysham.

The housing scheme was developed by Stanley Land and Homes on behalf of local housing provider, Jigsaw Homes Group. Jigsaw Homes worked closely with Lancaster City Council and Homes England to deliver the 75 new properties.

The project was officially opened by Jigsaw Homes Group Chief Executive Hilary Roberts, alongside Lancaster City Councillors Colin Hartley and Catherine Potter, and members of Heysham Neighbourhood Council, vice-chair Angela Sykes and executive member Sue Morgan.

Coun Potter, who represents the residents of Heysham South, said: “This is an impressive housing development. It’s a beautiful environment and a lovely place for children to grow up and families to live.

Coun Colin Hartley, Hilary Roberts, Angela Sykes and Coun Catherine Potter at Trumacar Gardens, Heysham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have insufficient housing stock given our ever-increasing population for both private ownership and the rental market. We desperately need more new housing like this – much more. The council would very much like to work with Jigsaw to identify further such sites within the district.”

Resident Brogan Leigh-McDowall moved in to her new home in May with her two children after her previous landlord put her rented house up for sale.

She said: “Without this house I was going to be homeless so I feel so lucky to have been offered it. I was so shocked by how big it is, the quality and having so much space. The garden is great for the children and they are already settled and making friends. This feels like my forever home.”

Hilary Roberts said: “We have a great track record of providing a mix of quality, affordable homes that meet the local demand as well as creating real communities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad